Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?

Airtel is yet again making changes to its postpaid plan line-up. The telecom company has now reintroduced two new postpaid plans for new and existing subscribers. The first plan is priced at Rs 349 and the second reintroduced plan is priced at Rs 399. This is the second time in the past few weeks that Airtel has made changes to the postpaid plans being offered for new and existing users.

The first plan is priced at Rs 349 and will be available in the Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. This will bundle 5GB data per month with the data rollover option for any unused 3G/4G data in any month. The plan also bundles unlimited voice calls, for local, STD and roaming. Users will also be able to send 100 SMS every day. Airtel is also bundling the subscriptions for Airtel TV Premium and Zee5 streaming service with this plan.

The second plan is priced at Rs 399 and will be available in all circles except Andhra Pradesh, Delhi/NCR, Karnataka, Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. This bundles 40GB of 3G/4G data every month, with the data rollover option for unused data every month. Users will also be able to take advantage of unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, as well as 100 SMS free every day. Airtel is bundling the subscriptions for Airtel TV Premium and Zee5 streaming service with this plan, as well as the Handset Protection feature.

Early last month, Airtel had been quite bullish about its prospects in the mobile tariff wars and had dropped all postpaid plans priced lesser than Rs 499 per month. The mission to improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) stats in the bruising battles with Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea. However, it is clear that the reintroduction of these tariff plans means there is still a large enough demographic of customers who want lower priced postpaid plans, than the Rs 499 plan.

At that time, Airtel had made changes to the entire line-up, by simplifying the postpaid plan options. The Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 plans were removed and were no longer available for new users or for existing Airtel postpaid users to switch to. The Rs 499 bill plan became the entry point to the line-up, with the Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 completing the options. All plans offered unlimited voice calls, local, STD and roaming. The Rs 499 plan bundles 75GB 3G/4G data every month as well as the Airtel Thanks benefits that include the Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection.

The Rs 749 plan bundles 125GB of 3G/4G data. This plan can be used as one single bill plan for two primary connections and one add-on connections. The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free add-on Airtel postpaid connection, Netflix subscription for 3 months, one year of Amazon Prime subscription, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection. The Rs 999 plan has been updated to now offer 150GB data every month along with the Airtel Thanks benefits and can be used on 4 postpaid connections while the Rs 1,599 postpaid plan bundles unlimited 3G/4G data and can be used with two postpaid connections.

Vodafone also recently updated the RED postpaid plans for its existing users and new users. Vodafone has still retained the Red Entertainment Rs 399 bill plan as its lowest priced option for postpaid users, with 40GB data and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. This also includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Vodafone Play. The Red Entertainment+ plan for Rs 499 per month bundles 75GB data as well as includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5, Vodafone Play and a mobile shield device protection worth Rs 3000.

Also Read | Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included