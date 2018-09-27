English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards
Airtel has launched new Smart Recharges in values of Rs. 25, Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245.
Jio Effect: Airtel Follows Vodafone to Launch 6 Combo Recharge Packs From Rs 25 Onwards (Representative image: Reuters)
Airtel has announced six new entry-level plans for its prepaid customers. Airtel has launched new Smart Recharges in values of Rs. 25, Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs 25 plan comes with 28 days validity. The plan also offers 10MB 3G / 4G data, and a talk time of 18.69. The next plan is priced at Rs 35 which offers talk time of Rs 26.6, the validity of 28 days, and 100MB data.
The Rs. 65 Smart Recharge offers Rs. 65 talk time, 200MB data, and discounts voice calls at 60 paise per minute, for a validity of 28 days. The Rs. 95 Smart Recharge offers Rs. 95 talk time, 500MB data, and discounts the voice calls to 30 paise per minute for a validity of 28 days.
The Airtel Rs. 145 Smart Recharge offers full talk time, 1GB data, and discounts voice calls to 30 paise per minute for a validity of 28 days. Lastly, the Rs. 245 Airtel recharge offers full talk time, 2GB data, and discounts voice call to 30 paise per minute for a validity of 84 days.
Similarly, Vodafone Idea Limited also announced a range of six recharges earlier this week priced between Rs 25 and Rs 245 The first plan costs Rs 25 and offers a talktime of Rs 18 with 10MB data for a validity of 28 days. The Rs 245 Active Recharge plan offers Rs 245 talktime and 2GB mobile internet data along with 84 days validity.
