Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces Rs 129 Open Market Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 129. This prepaid plan is a very economical offering for someone who is looking towards majorly a voice-based prepaid plan. This plan from Airtel bundles 2GB data for the entire validity period of 28 days with unlimited calling and daily 100 SMS. The highlights of this plan include a free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music, where you will be able to watch 350 Live TV channels, 10,000 movies and shows and listen to music.To recall, Airtel has slashed the pricing for its monthly rental plan for its 4G Hotspot consumers. It is now offering 50GB of data per month at Rs 399 rental. Users still need to purchase the device separately in case they don’t have one yet.The new bundle offer is reportedly live on the Airtel website and offers 50GB 4G data after which users get unlimited internet access at throttled speeds of 80Kbps. Unused data will be rolled over to the next month and in case there is no 4G connectivity in your area, the hotspot will switch to 3G network. The Airtel 4G Hotspot device had recently got a price cut from Rs 1,500 to Rs 999, so potential customers can buy this from the Airtel store or Amazon India. One can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and it is said to offer about 6 hours of battery.