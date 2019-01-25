Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces Rs 998 And Rs 597 Long Validity Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel has introduced two new long validity plans for its prepaid customers. Earlier the telecom operator launched Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan which is now an open market plan across all the circles. The new long validity plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 come with a validity of 336 days and 168 days respectively. In comparison to the Rs 1,699 plan introduced early this year, which is aimed at data-heavy users, these two long validity plans seem to target those with heavy voice calling use.Airtel Rs 998 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls within India without any FUP. It also ships with 12GB of data for the entire validity period. Customers recharging with this prepaid plan will also get 300 SMSes every month and the SMS benefit will be renewed for every 28 days.Airtel Rs 597 Prepaid Plan offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls without any fair usage policy during the validity period. There is only 6GB data being offered during the entire plan validity and customers get 300 SMS, which will be renewed every 28 days.The recently launched a one-year validity pack by Bharti Airtel has been priced at Rs. 1,699. The benefits of the Rs. 1,699 recharge plan includes unlimited calling facility - local, roaming, and STD calls. Airtel has not implemented any FUP on their unlimited calling benefits. The other benefits include 1GB of daily data alongside 100 SMS text messages daily.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.