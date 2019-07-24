Jio Effect: Airtel is Offering 33GB Free Data for Prepaid Users at Rs 399

After announcing special benefits under the Airtel Thanks promotion, the teleco is now offering a special free data benefit to prepaid customers who opt to recharge with the Rs 399 pack. Airtel is offering a varying amount of benefits with the popular plan. Customer who recharge with the Rs 399 pack can get as much as 33GB of free data as an added bonus.

The catch here is that the recharge has to be purchased from the new Airtel Thanks app, an update to the My Airtel app. It is notable that the extra data benefits depend from customer to customer. While Airtel claims that one can get up to 33GB of data, we were offered free additional data of only 400MB.

The Rs 399 plan is said to offer a balance of benefits, with long validity. The plan offers a total of 84 days validity under which the customers get 1GB data per day. It also offers unlimited calls as well as 100 free SMS per day. Along with that, the plan also offers free subscription to Airtel TV Premium, Wynk Music, 1 year of Norton Mobile Security, a free 4-week course on Shaw Academy and Rs 2,000 cashback on purchasing a new device.

