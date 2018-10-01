English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Launches Rs 181 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Daily Data And 14 Days Validity
Airtel is offering 3GB of data every day same like the Rs 199 prepaid plan, but the validity of the newly launched Rs 181 prepaid recharge is just 14 days.
Airtel Launches Rs 181 Prepaid Recharge Plan, Offers 3GB Daily Data With 14 Days Validity (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 181 that comes with a unique set of benefits. Airtel is offering 3GB of data every day same like the Rs 199 prepaid plan, but the validity of the newly launched Rs 181 prepaid recharge is just 14 days. Airtel is also providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. The plan holds a validity of 14 days.
The new Rs. 181 prepaid plan is available only for select subscribers, especially in New Delhi and a few other circles in North India. However, BSNL and Jio once offered this much data under Rs 200, but the plans were only promotional and did not last for long. To recall, Reliance Jio rolled out a Rs 149 prepaid plan back in June that offered 3GB data per day. The recharge plan was a one-time thing, bearing a validity of 15 days.
Recently, Airtel has launched new Smart Recharges in values of Rs. 25, Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs 25 plan comes with 28 days validity. The plan also offers 10MB 3G / 4G data, and a talk time of 18.69. The next plan is priced at Rs 35 which offers talk time of Rs 26.6, the validity of 28 days, and 100MB data.
The new Rs. 181 prepaid plan is available only for select subscribers, especially in New Delhi and a few other circles in North India. However, BSNL and Jio once offered this much data under Rs 200, but the plans were only promotional and did not last for long. To recall, Reliance Jio rolled out a Rs 149 prepaid plan back in June that offered 3GB data per day. The recharge plan was a one-time thing, bearing a validity of 15 days.
Recently, Airtel has launched new Smart Recharges in values of Rs. 25, Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs 25 plan comes with 28 days validity. The plan also offers 10MB 3G / 4G data, and a talk time of 18.69. The next plan is priced at Rs 35 which offers talk time of Rs 26.6, the validity of 28 days, and 100MB data.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- OnePlus 6T to Have an In-Screen Fingerprint Sensor: Everything We Know so Far
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...