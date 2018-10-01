Jio Effect: Airtel Launches Rs 181 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Daily Data And 14 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 181 that comes with a unique set of benefits. Airtel is offering 3GB of data every day same like the Rs 199 prepaid plan, but the validity of the newly launched Rs 181 prepaid recharge is just 14 days. Airtel is also providing unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. The plan holds a validity of 14 days.The new Rs. 181 prepaid plan is available only for select subscribers, especially in New Delhi and a few other circles in North India. However, BSNL and Jio once offered this much data under Rs 200, but the plans were only promotional and did not last for long. To recall, Reliance Jio rolled out a Rs 149 prepaid plan back in June that offered 3GB data per day. The recharge plan was a one-time thing, bearing a validity of 15 days.Recently, Airtel has launched new Smart Recharges in values of Rs. 25, Rs. 35, Rs. 65, Rs. 95, Rs. 145 and Rs. 245. The Rs 25 plan comes with 28 days validity. The plan also offers 10MB 3G / 4G data, and a talk time of 18.69. The next plan is priced at Rs 35 which offers talk time of Rs 26.6, the validity of 28 days, and 100MB data.