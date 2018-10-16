English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Launches Rs 398 Plan, Offers 105GB of Data And More
Same as Reliance Jio, Airtel’s also providing unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls within India and there’s no limit on how many calls you want to make.
Jio Effect: Airtel Launches Rs 398 Plan, Offers 105GB of Data And More
Loading...
Airtel has introduced Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan which is expected to take on Reliance Jio’s Rs. 398 and Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plans. It comes with benefits of 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network across the country and 90 SMS per day, not 100 SMSes. Same as Reliance Jio, Airtel’s also providing unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls within India and there’s no limit on how many calls you want to make. Airtel is also offering a prepaid plan of Rs 399 which comes with a validity of 70 days and 84 days. It is also worth mentioning that while Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge pack is a segmented plan and is not available to all subscribers, Airtel Rs. 398 prepaid recharge plan is an open market plan which is valid across all the 22 telecom circles in India.
To recall, Airtel has also revised its pre-paid plan of Rs 289. In this pack, now 4 GB data will be provided, and the validity has been increased to 84 days. Earlier Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan had a validity of 48 days, along with unlimited calling and free SMS. Under this new prepaid plan by Airtel, a user can get unlimited roaming, STD, and local voice calling without any FUP limit benefit, per day 100 free SMS benefit, and 4GB of data benefits for the entire validity of 84 days. The Rs.289 bundled prepaid plan is currently available only in the Kolkata circle.
To recall, Airtel has also revised its pre-paid plan of Rs 289. In this pack, now 4 GB data will be provided, and the validity has been increased to 84 days. Earlier Airtel’s Rs 289 prepaid plan had a validity of 48 days, along with unlimited calling and free SMS. Under this new prepaid plan by Airtel, a user can get unlimited roaming, STD, and local voice calling without any FUP limit benefit, per day 100 free SMS benefit, and 4GB of data benefits for the entire validity of 84 days. The Rs.289 bundled prepaid plan is currently available only in the Kolkata circle.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza
- Samsung Galaxy W2019 Listed on TENNA Will Have Two 4.2-Inch Screens, 3,000mAh Battery
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...