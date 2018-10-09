Jio Effect: Airtel Launches Rs159 Recharge Plan, 1GB Daily Data And Unlimited Voice Calls For 21 Days

Bharti Airtel has released a new prepaid recharge plan which is priced at Rs 159. The Rs 159 Recharge plan from Airtel offers a user 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a period of 21 days. Moreover, the data benefit with this plan differs slightly with users as some Airtel prepaid users are getting 1GB data per day. The newly introduced plan is not just for a select few “preferred” customers.The Vodafone Rs. 159 recharge offers unlimited voice calling benefits and large amounts of data. The Rs. 159 plan looks to compete with Airtel and Jio's existing Rs. 149 plans in India. The new Vodafone India plan is seen to offer 28GB of 3G or 4G data, and unlimited voice calling for a validity period of 28 days.To recall, the Reliance Jio Rs. 149 plan offers unlimited voice calls without any FUP, 100 SMS per day, 1GB of 4G data per day for validity of 28 days. It also offers all of Jio's entertainment apps and services for free.