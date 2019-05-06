Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included

Airtel has made significant changes to the postpaid plans on offer for new and existing subscribers. The revisions come with the dual effect of not only streamlining the postpaid bill plans and also improve the bundles which subscribers can now access. This comes at a time when Airtel is competing with Reliance Jio and Vodafone, in what is a pitched battle for market share while not impacting average revenue per user (ARPU).For starters, the Rs 399, Rs 649, Rs 1,199 and Rs 2,999 plans have been removed and are no longer available for new users or for existing Airtel postpaid users to switch to. That leaves us with the four postpaid plans to choose from at the moment—Rs 499 now becomes the entry point to the line-up, Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 which now becomes the highest priced bill plan that Airtel has to offer at the moment. All these bill plans are bundling add-ons including subscription for Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.The Rs 499 plan now replaces the earlier Rs 399 plan as the lowest priced Airtel postpaid plan. With this plan, you get 75GB 4G/3G data with unused data rollover, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Airtel Thanks benefits include the Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection. The ARPU requirements could be one of the reasons why the Rs 399 plan has been eliminated in favour of the Rs 499 plan.The Rs 749 plan now includes 125GB of data with unused data rollover, , unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 749 plan can be used as one single bill plan for two primary connections and one add-on connections. The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free add-on Airtel postpaid connection, Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection.The Rs 999 plan has been updated to now offer 150GB data every month, with unused data rollover, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 999 plan can be combined for 4 regular and one add-on connection. The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free add-on Airtel postpaid connection, Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection.At the top of the pile sits the Rs 1,599 bill plan. This has replaced the earlier Rs 2,999 plan as the most expensive that Airtel has to offer now. It includes unlimited 4G/3G data every month, as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day. You will be able to share this bill plan between two regular postpaid connections. The Airtel Thanks benefits include a free add-on Airtel postpaid connection, Netflix subscription for 3 months (this is the basic SD streaming plan which otherwise costs Rs 500 per month), one year of Amazon Prime subscription which is otherwise priced at Rs 999 per year, Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel TV’s Premium tier and handset protection.Just recently, Vodafone also updated the RED postpaid plans. Vodafone has still retained the Red Entertainment Rs 399 bill plan as its lowest priced option for postpaid users, with 40GB data and unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls. This also includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5 and Vodafone Play. The Red Entertainment+ plan for Rs 499 per month bundles 75GB data as well as includes subscription for Amazon Prime, Zee5, Vodafone Play and a mobile shield device protection worth Rs 3000.