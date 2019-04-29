English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Airtel Now Has Rs 48 and Rs 98 Recharge Plans With 28 Days Validity
The Rs 48 plan bundles 3GB of data while the Rs 98 plan has 6GB of data and 10 free daily SMS bundled.
The battles in the mobility space in India show no signs of abating. Bharti Airtel has now launched two new recharge plans for prepaid users, in the face of competition from rivals Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea. The first is a Rs 48 plan and the second is a Rs 98 plan, both with 28 days validity. The Rs 48 plan bundles 3GB of data while the Rs 98 plan has 6GB of data and 10 free daily SMS bundled. These plans do not bundle any voice benefits.
As things stand, mobile companies are trying to outdo each other with recharge plans that are affordable. Earlier this year, Vodafone launched a Rs 119 recharge plan with a 180-day validity that offers 1GB of 4G data and unlimited voice calling. Earlier this month, Vodafone launched the Rs 139 recharge plan with 5GB data and unlimited voice calling with a 28-day validity. Additionally, Vodafone also has a Rs 159 recharge which offers 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for the validity of a month.
Last week, BSNL also reconfigured the Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 recharge plans to offer more data—5GB, 8GB and 2GB daily data respectively.
