Jio Effect: Airtel Now Offering VoLTE on Roaming, Follows Vodafone

Back in September 2017, Airtel VoLTE service was launched to take on Jio VoLTE. Now, Airtel has started providing VoLTE service in national roaming, means Airtel VoLTE enabled users can now make experience HD voice calls even while roaming. Initially, the service was launched, it was limited to a few circles, but throughout the last 18 months, Airtel has expanded the service to 21 telecom circles.Bharti Airtel has launched its new Rs 398 prepaid mobile recharge plan in India with benefits such as daily data, unlimited voice calling and more. Bharti Airtel Rs 398 prepaid mobile recharge plan comes with 1.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 90 SMS per day and a validity of 70 days. However, Bharti Airtel usually offers 100 SMS per day with all its unlimited combo prepaid plans but with the Airtel Rs 398 prepaid mobile recharge plan, the telco is offering 90 SMS per day.In comparison, the existing Rs 399 plan offers a validity of up to 84 days, which is more than what you get in the Rs 398 plan. However, the Rs 399 plan only offers 1GB data per day. Subscribers still get access to free voice calls as well as up to 100 SMSes per day.Meanwhile, Jio offers two plans in the vicinity of Airtel's Rs 398 pricing. There's a Rs 398 plan available for Jio subscribers that offers 2GB of data per day. As with all Jio plans, subscribers will get access to free voice and video calls, free SMSes and access to all Jio Apps. Jio offers validity for a period of 70 days.