Jio Effect: Airtel Offering 400MB Additional Data on Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans

This effectively means that the three plans now offer 1.4GB, 1.9GB, and 2.4GB data per day respectively.

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
Jio Effect: Airtel Offering 400MB Additional Data on Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 499 Prepaid Plans
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Airtel prepaid customers are now getting additional day benefits as the telecom operator has reportedly revised some of its prepaid packs. The Rs 399, Rs 448, and Rs 499 prepaid plans are now offering additional 400MB of data per day. This effectively means that the three plans now offer 1.4GB, 1.9GB, and 2.4GB data per day.

The Rs 499 prepaid plan now offers 2.4GB of daily data as opposed to the previous 2GB. The validity remains the same at 82 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. There are additional benefits like Airtel TV Premium subscription, a new 4G device cashback benefit, Norton Mobile Security subscription for one year, and free Wynk Music subscription.

The Airtel Rs 448 plan offers 1.9GB of daily data, 400MB over the previous 1.5GB data allowance. The validity of this plan is also 82 days, with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and additional benefits of Airtel TV Premium subscription, one year Norton Mobile Security subscription, Wynk Music subscription, and the device cashback benefit.

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan now offers 1.4GB of daily data, instead of 1GB. The validity is 84 days, and it offers all of the additional benefits including unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Airtel TV Premium subscription, one year Norton Mobile Security subscription, Wynk Music subscription, and device cashback benefit.
