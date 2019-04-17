Jio Effect: Airtel Prepaid Subscribers of Rs 199 and Above Get Free Norton Mobile Security Subscription

Airtel prepaid users subscribing to packs of Rs. 199 or higher value will reportedly get one-year free subscription of Norton Mobile Security. Norton Mobile Security provides antivirus security, and secures the phone against phishy and risky apps. It also helps in lost or stolen phone recovery, and safeguards the users' online privacy. Subscribers of the Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan will be able to avail cashback worth Rs. 200 in the form of coupons and in order to avail this offers, you will need to head to the My Airtel app as we were not able to spot the offer on Airtel’s official website.The Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan comes with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls without any FUP limit, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days.To recall, Airtel has taken the competition a step further by offering its 4G hotspot device for free. Airtel is now offering only two options - Rs 399 and Rs 599. Earlier, it offered a total of ten different plans for its hotspot device in the market. The new Rs 399 plan offers 50GB of high-speed data per month, post which the user gets unlimited data at a reduced speed of 80kbps. On the other hand, the Rs 599 plan includes 100GB of high-speed data.Airtel's 4G hotspot is priced at Rs 999 but customers who take six-month advance rental plans can get the device for free. Subscribers who get the Rs 399 tariff for six months will get the 4G hotspot device for free. Subscribers just have to pay Rs 2,400 for six months of Rs 399 plan. Similarly, the Rs 599 plan will be available at Rs 3,600 for six-month along with the device