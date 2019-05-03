Jio Effect: Airtel Relaunches Customer Programme Airtel Thanks With Free Amazon Prime Membership, 2.5GB Data

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Thursday relaunched its "Airtel Thanks" programme with benifits offered on a tiered pattern. The programme was initially launched in October 2018, and offered the customers who committed an ARPU (average revenue per user) of Rs 100 per month, rewards including access to Wynk, Airtel TV, Airtel Books, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Netflix subscriptions and exclusive offers on sales on e-commerce platforms.The three tiers in the new version would be "Silver, Gold and Platinum", Airtel said in a statement. The customers in the "Silver" tier would get the basic content of Airtel TV and Wynk. With "Gold", customers get access to many add-on telecom benefits, premium content and financial services. "With 'Platinum', customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection, and exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales," said Airtel.Further, as part of the programme, Airtel also launched a new prepaid bundle at Rs 299 to offer 28 days of Amazon Prime membership along with 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS per day. Amazon Prime membership is also available with Airtel Infinity Postpaid Plans. Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel, said: "It (Airtel Thanks) covers rewards from premium content, to music, e-books, financial services, VIP service and host of partner brands access. For example, with Amazon Prime, we are now bringing to the market a first-of-its-kind pre-paid recharge which has Amazon Prime membership built into it.""We are investing in data science, machine learning and smart APIs to develop these experiences in partnership with digital-first brands like Amazon," said Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel.