Jio Effect: Airtel Relaunches Rs 299 Prepaid Plan With Free Amazon Prime, 2.5GB Data And More

Bharti Airtel has introduced its flagship customer programme #AirtelThanks. A new prepaid plan under Airtel Thanks priced at Rs 299 comes bundled with 28 days of Amazon Prime membership, 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. Amazon Prime membership includes access to Prime Video and Prime Music. This new Rs 299 prepaid bundle is available at all retailers selling recharge, all Airtel Stores and across all online platforms including the AirtelThanks app, http://www.airtel.in. Customers can also buy this pack online on Amazon.in and Amazon Pay.The new programme is tiered in its offering – Silver, Gold and Platinum and each tier will open a new set of benefits for Airtel customers. Silver tier is an entry to the world of basic content - AirtelTV, Wynk. With Gold, customers get access to many add on telecom benefits, and value access on premium content or financial services. With Platinum, customers will get VIP service from Airtel, premium content, e-books, device protection and more. Additionally, one can now watch TV shows, movies, music videos directly on Airtel Thanks app from services like HOOQ, Zee5, and Wynk Music.Adarsh Nair, chief product officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “#AirtelThanks is an ambitious program that is built on deep technology and partnerships. We are investing in data science, machine learning and smart APIs to develop these experiences in partnership with brands like Amazon.”Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer of Bharti Airtel, said: “#AirtelThanks is our play to further strengthen our share with the quality customers by offering exclusive rewards to them for their association with Airtel.”