Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799

Bharti Airtel has revamped its V-Fiber home broadband plans, in an attempt to simplify the options available to new and existing users. That is not all, because Airtel is also bundling free data and the Airtel Thanks benefits too with these broadband plans. This comes just ahead of the much-awaited commercial launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband service in early September.

At present, the Airtel Broadband plans are priced upwards of Rs 799. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and includes 100GB internet per month with speeds up to 40Mbps as well as a bundled landline telephone with unlimited local and STD calls. At the moment, Airtel is 200GB bonus data for a period of 6 months—this will be in addition to the 100GB data that is bundled with the plan as standard. The Airtel Thanks benefit that is bundled with this broadband plan includes the subscription to Airtel TV Premium, which has since been revamped to Airtel Xstream.

The second broadband plan is called Entertainment. This will cost you Rs 1099 per month and offers 300GB of data per month at a maximum speed of 100Mbps. You also get 500GB of bonus data for a period of 6 months, in addition to the standard bundle. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

The highest spec plan is called Premium and this is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. What you get with this plan is 600GB data per month at a speed of up to 300Mbps per month. You are also eligible for 1000GB free data for a period of 6 months. The Airtel Thanks benefits with this plan include subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium content, access to Zee 5 Premium content, one year of Amazon Prime subscription as well as three months of Netflix subscription. The landline phone also offers unlimited local and STD calls.

Earlier, Reliance Jio has confirmed that the Jio Fiber home broadband will be priced upwards of Rs 700 per month, with speeds between 100Mbps and 1Gbps, depending on the plan you select. With that, a home phone, subscriptions for streaming apps and better tariffs will be offered for ISD calling as well as the Jio mobile connections. With certain broadband plans, when paid for annually, users will get a free HD or 4K TV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.