Jio Effect: Airtel Brings a New Prepaid Recharge of Rs 419, Offers 1.4 GB of Per Day Data, 75 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 419. Under the pack, the telecom operator is offering 1.4 GB of per day data, unlimited calling, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 75 days. Airtel’s Rs 419 prepaid plan competes with Rs 349 plan from Reliance Jio. The data benefits remain the same, which is 105GB through the validity. However, the daily data is 100MB more, which means you get 1.5GB daily data. Users also get unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS and unlimited roaming.Apart from this, Airtel Rs 419 plan also competes with Vodafone Rs 399 plan. Under this prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is offering a total of 98 GBs of data with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data for a period of 70 days. Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. The pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day.Recently, Airtel has now introduced Rs. 119 prepaid recharge plan, which offers the same benefits as what the Rs. 99 prepaid recharge plan used to offer earlier. This new Rs 119 prepaid plan is a segmented offer and the benefits vary with every user. For instance, the company will offer the best benefit to those who use their Airtel SIM as a secondary connection or a temporary one.Airtel is offering 2GB of 4G/3G/2G data, unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 300 SMSes for a period of 28 days. While for some users, the Rs 119 plan is offering 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, and 300 SMSes for 14 days.