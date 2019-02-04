English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jio Effect: BSNL 100Mbps Broadband Plan Announced with 40GB Daily Data Limit at Rs 2,499

Priced at Rs 2,499, users can also opt to pay for six or 12 months, and get a benefit of 25 percent cashback. The cashback offer is valid until February 28.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jio Effect: BSNL 100Mbps Broadband Plan Announced with 40GB Daily Data Limit at Rs 2,499
Jio Effect: BSNL offering additional 2.2GB of Daily Data on Select Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan Until April 30
Loading...
BSNL has announced a new plan for its Fibre-to-the-Home broadband users under the Bharat Fibre programme that was introduced a few days back. The new plan offers 40GB daily data at 100 Mbps speeds for a month. Priced at Rs 2,499, users can also opt to pay for six or 12 months, and get a benefit of 25 percent cashback. The cashback offer is valid until February 28.

The new daily data broadband plan from BSNL also bundles unlimited free calling all over India on any network. Part of BSNL’s new Bharat Fibre scheme, the plan will offer 40GB of broadband data every day at 100 Mbps download and upload speeds. After the completion of daily FUP (fair usage policy), speeds will be cut-down to 2Mbps with no limit on data download.

The 25 percent cashback scheme on the new broadband plan will be applicable when users opt to pay for six or 12 months up front. The cashback will be applied on the final rental and there is no maximum limit for the same. This means that if a user chooses to pay for the Rs 2,499 broadband plan for six months, then the cashback amount will be around Rs 3,700 and Rs 7,400 for 12 months. There is no option as of now to make advanced payment for the plan if a user wants to pay for two or three years. The company has waived off installation charges on FTTH plans, so all that the customer has to pay is the rent itself.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram