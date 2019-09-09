Jio Effect: BSNL 100Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs 1,999 Takes on JioFiber, Airtel V-Fiber

State-backed telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan with unlimited data access each month, quick on the heels of Reliance Jio launching its own bundled broadband service, Jio Fiber. The new BSNL optic cable broadband plan is priced at Rs 1,999, and offers 33GB data per day at 100Mbps – in essence providing nearly 1,000GB of data through its validity period of one month. Landline calling services to any network across India is bundled with the broadband plan, at no extra cost.

The plan rivals Reliance Jio's recently launched Jio Fiber broadband and entertainment service. Although Jio Fiber does not have a plan that matches the pricing and data allowance of the BSNL plan, its two closest plans are priced at Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,499 per month, with validity period of 30 days each. The Rs 1,299 plan falls under Jio Fiber Gold, and offers up to 250Mbps speed for 500GB of fixed monthly data (~17GB/day) and 250GB additional data each month for the first six months.

The Jio Fiber Diamond plan, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 2,499, and at 500Mbps speeds, offer 1,250GB of monthly data (~42GB/day), with a further additional 250GB each month for the first six months. While BSNL's freebies only include unlimited landline calling, Jio is offering free voice calls, video calling and conferencing, Norton internet security software for six months, and an annual subscription of OTT applications that are compatible with Jio.

Airtel, too, has a bundled broadband offer under the Airtel V-Fiber connection that provides unlimited data allowance each month at 100Mbps, combined with free calling at Rs 1,999. The unique feature of this plan is that it provides all of the data access without an FUP (fair usage) cap at the peak speed, while BSNL caps high speed data usage to 4Mbps beyond limit, and Jio caps to 1Mbps beyond limit.

Given this diverse set of optic fiber internet plans in India right now, it remains to be seen if Jio has the same impact on the Indian wireline, DTH and fixed line industries, the way Reliance Jio impacted the mobile telecom operator sector in India.

