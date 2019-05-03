Take the pledge to vote

Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended TIll June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day

This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.

Updated:May 3, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Telecom operator BSNL has reportedly extended the Bumper Offer for its prepaid subscribers. The offer is now valid till June 30 and offers users additional 2.21GB of per day data.

Customers opting for the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999, and Rs 1,699 prepaid plans will get benefits of additional 2.21GB daily data. This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.

Thanks to the revised plan users now get 3.21GB data per day with the Rs 186 and Rs 429 recharge plans instead of the original 1GB data per day. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 recharge plans to provide 3.7GB data per day, instead of 1.5GB data per day, while the Rs 1,699 recharge plan now offers 4.21GB daily data benefits instead of the original 2GB data per day ceiling. It is said that the extended offer is applicable only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The daily data extension offer is also applicable on select STVs like STV 187, STV 349, STV 399 and STV 447.
