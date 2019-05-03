English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Bumper Offer Extended TIll June 30, Offers 2.21GB Data per day
This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.
This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.
Loading...
Telecom operator BSNL has reportedly extended the Bumper Offer for its prepaid subscribers. The offer is now valid till June 30 and offers users additional 2.21GB of per day data.
Customers opting for the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999, and Rs 1,699 prepaid plans will get benefits of additional 2.21GB daily data. This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.
Thanks to the revised plan users now get 3.21GB data per day with the Rs 186 and Rs 429 recharge plans instead of the original 1GB data per day. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 recharge plans to provide 3.7GB data per day, instead of 1.5GB data per day, while the Rs 1,699 recharge plan now offers 4.21GB daily data benefits instead of the original 2GB data per day ceiling. It is said that the extended offer is applicable only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The daily data extension offer is also applicable on select STVs like STV 187, STV 349, STV 399 and STV 447.
Customers opting for the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 999, and Rs 1,699 prepaid plans will get benefits of additional 2.21GB daily data. This offer was earlier extended till April 30 back in January and is similar to the offer that was announced back in September 2018.
Thanks to the revised plan users now get 3.21GB data per day with the Rs 186 and Rs 429 recharge plans instead of the original 1GB data per day. The Rs 485 and Rs 666 recharge plans to provide 3.7GB data per day, instead of 1.5GB data per day, while the Rs 1,699 recharge plan now offers 4.21GB daily data benefits instead of the original 2GB data per day ceiling. It is said that the extended offer is applicable only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. The daily data extension offer is also applicable on select STVs like STV 187, STV 349, STV 399 and STV 447.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Sonic The Hedgehog' Director Promises Design Changes After Severe Online Backlash
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
- Salman Khan Rubbishes Hosting Event in Bijnor, Issues Post on Social Media
- Afridi's ‘Real’ Age in His Autobiography Could Be a Question in Next Year’s CBSE Papers
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results