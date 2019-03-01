Jio Effect: BSNL Discontinues 5 Long-Validity, Data-Only Prepaid Recharge Plans

BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.BSNL has discontinued Rs 2,798 plan that offered 1GB of data per day and it came with a validity of 365 days. Once the data limit was overs, the customer was able to surf the internet with a reduced speed to 40Kbps. Lastly, the Rs 3998 and Rs 4498 plans come with a data benefit of 1.5GB and 2GB per day and both the plans offered a validity of 365 days.Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.As reported by TelecomTalk, the BSNL Rs 349 plan listing on telco’s Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the revision. The BSNL Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls for the whole validity period without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. However, the unlimited calling benefit is not applicable calls being made in Delhi and Mumbai as BSNL doesn’t operate in these circles.