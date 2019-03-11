English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Introduces Rs 599 Prepaid Plan With 180-Days Validity
The Rs 599 BSNL Prepaid Plan provides users with unlimited voice calling for 180 days. For a period of 180 days, customers will be able to enjoy free local, STD and roaming calls except to Mumbai and Delhi circles.
Jio Effect: BSNL Introduces Rs 599 Prepaid Plan With 180-Day Validity
Loading...
BSNL has introduced a new prepaid plan for a price of Rs 599 along with Validity Extension benefits. The Rs 599 Prepaid Plan provides users with unlimited voice calling for 180 days. For a period of 180 days, customers will be able to enjoy free local, STD and roaming calls except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. However, the plan excludes two circles, including Mumbai and Delhi as the company doesn’t have operations there. At the moment, this plan is only available for subscribers present in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.
Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.
To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.
Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.
To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi Govt Floats Global Tenders for 375 E-Buses, 1st Phase of 1000 Low Floor Buses
- This is Why People Are Photoshop-ing Their Cats Into Captain Marvel-Style Posters
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
- Tanisha Mukerji Faces Racism During New York Trip, Says 'It Was Traumatic to Experience'
- PUBG Mobile India Series 2019: Team Soul Clenches Title Worth Rs 30 Lakhs
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results