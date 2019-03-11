Jio Effect: BSNL Introduces Rs 599 Prepaid Plan With 180-Days Validity

BSNL has introduced a new prepaid plan for a price of Rs 599 along with Validity Extension benefits. The Rs 599 Prepaid Plan provides users with unlimited voice calling for 180 days. For a period of 180 days, customers will be able to enjoy free local, STD and roaming calls except to Mumbai and Delhi circles. However, the plan excludes two circles, including Mumbai and Delhi as the company doesn’t have operations there. At the moment, this plan is only available for subscribers present in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle.Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.