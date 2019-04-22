Take the pledge to vote

Jio Effect: BSNL Introduces Rs 599 Prepaid Plan With Unlimited Calling For 6 Months

The subscribers of any prepaid plan of BSNL will be able to recharge using this plan to extend the plan of their validity by 180 days.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
BSNL has introduced a new prepaid recharge for users who are migrating from a different plan, and for those who are looking for validity extension. The subscribers of any prepaid plan of BSNL will be able to recharge using this plan to extend the plan of their validity by 180 days. When the consumers recharge with this plan, they will extend the validity or the expiration date by six months, and in this period, they will get access to free local, STD and roaming calls. However, these calls will exempt the Mumbai and Delhi circle.

Vodafone also offers similar paln for Rs 597, under Rs 597 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling, with 10 GB 3G/4G data and 100 SMSes per day. The plan is valid for 112 days. However, for new feature phones, the plan is valid for a period of 168 days.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio offers a Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan. Under the plan, the telecom operator offers 112 GB of data with a daily limit of 4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Vodafone India also introduced a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 159. Under this plan, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack is also bundled with 1 GB of 4G/3G daily data and 100 SMSes per day. The pack is valid for a period of 28 days.
