Jio Effect: BSNL is Offering 10GB Daily 4G Data for Less than Rs 100

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again announced new data offers to woo its customers. The state-run telecom company has launched two new prepaid recharge vouchers that will provide 10GB of daily 4G data to the customers. In order to compete with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and others, the company is introducing the 4G network and prepaid plans to help users get 10GB daily data from and download purposes.

However, it is to be noted that the plans are only valid in circles where the company has its 4G services, as reported by Telecom Talk. According to BSNL, its 4G service is available in the state of Maharashtra, which includes regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad.

While both the plans, BSNL’s STV 96 and STV 236, offer the same 10GB 4G data per day, the validity period for both the plans is different. The Rs 96 STV plan comes with a validity of 28 days, providing users with a total of 280GB data to use in about a month. On the other hand, Rs 236 STV plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It is to be noted that the recharge voucher will only be available for a limited period. In addition, the Rs 96 and Rs 236 STV offer do not bundle with other benefits like calling or SMS.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.