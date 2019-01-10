English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Launches New Rs 1,312 Prepaid Plan With 5GB Data For 365 Days
BSNL new Rs 1,312 Prepaid Plan will allow calling to all circles except the Delhi and Mumbai circle where BSNL does not have operations.
Jio Effect: BSNL Launches New Rs 1,312 Prepaid Plan With 5GB Data For 365 Days (photo for representation)
State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched Rs. 1,312 recharge to offer its prepaid subscribers with a year-long validity with 5GB data benefits and unlimited voice calls. It also includes 1,000 SMS messages for the entire 365-day validity. This recharge option presently available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.
This plan will allow calling to all circles except the Delhi and Mumbai circle where BSNL does not have operations. The total data benefit in this plan includes 5GB of data for the entire 365 days validity, which means that this will be better suited for subscribers who do not use much data and would only like to stick to calling benefits. Additionally, customers will enjoy hello tunes for a whole year with this plan. Another thing to note is that currently this plan has been rolled out in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circle only. Additionally, subscribers opting for the Rs. 1,312 recharge are not allowed to avail the benefits of full talk through top-ups of the denomination of Rs. 500, Rs. 1,100, Rs. 1,500, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 2,200, Rs. 2,500, and Rs. 3,000.
To recall, BSNL has recently revised a handful of prepaid STV recharges in order to offer additional talk time and data to its subscribers. BSNL has announced a promotional offer under which the state-owned telco is providing up to 4GB of additional data as well as additional talk time with its prepaid combo STV recharge packs. The offer is valid on Rs. 252, Rs. 402, Rs. 175, and Rs. 219 STVs from BSNL.
