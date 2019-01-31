Jio Effect: BSNL Offers Additional 2.2GB of Daily Data on Select Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan Until April 30

BSNL has again decided to extend its Bumper Offer or Additional Data Offer which ships extra data benefit to the consumers. When the offer was launched, the Bumper Offer used to ship 2.2GB additional data over the daily data benefit which the subscribers had in their plan. The offer was then revised to offer 2.21GB additional benefit to the consumers, and now, BSNL is again back to offering 2.2GB daily data. Earlier, it was eligible for the subscribers of 11 prepaid plans offered by the telco and now two more plans with yearly validity have also been added to the list.While the BSNL Bumper offer was earlier scheduled to end on January 31, the telecommunication service provider has now decided to extend its deadline till April 30. The BSNL additional data offer is valid on Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 prepaid mobile recharge plans along with Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448 prepaid STVs from the company. Now, BSNL has also added the STV 1699 and STV 2099 to the list, which also comes with year-long validity.Additionally, Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.