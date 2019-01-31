English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Jio Effect: BSNL Offers Additional 2.2GB of Daily Data on Select Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan Until April 30
The BSNL additional data offer is valid on Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 prepaid mobile recharge plans along with Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448 prepaid STVs from the company.
Jio Effect: BSNL offering additional 2.2GB of Daily Data on Select Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan Until April 30
BSNL has again decided to extend its Bumper Offer or Additional Data Offer which ships extra data benefit to the consumers. When the offer was launched, the Bumper Offer used to ship 2.2GB additional data over the daily data benefit which the subscribers had in their plan. The offer was then revised to offer 2.21GB additional benefit to the consumers, and now, BSNL is again back to offering 2.2GB daily data. Earlier, it was eligible for the subscribers of 11 prepaid plans offered by the telco and now two more plans with yearly validity have also been added to the list.
While the BSNL Bumper offer was earlier scheduled to end on January 31, the telecommunication service provider has now decided to extend its deadline till April 30. The BSNL additional data offer is valid on Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 prepaid mobile recharge plans along with Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448 prepaid STVs from the company. Now, BSNL has also added the STV 1699 and STV 2099 to the list, which also comes with year-long validity.
Additionally, Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
While the BSNL Bumper offer was earlier scheduled to end on January 31, the telecommunication service provider has now decided to extend its deadline till April 30. The BSNL additional data offer is valid on Rs. 186, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666 and Rs. 999 prepaid mobile recharge plans along with Rs. 187, Rs. 333, Rs. 349, Rs. 444 and Rs. 448 prepaid STVs from the company. Now, BSNL has also added the STV 1699 and STV 2099 to the list, which also comes with year-long validity.
Additionally, Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Manikarnika Row: Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut's Sister Engage in Twitter Spat, Share WhatsApp Chats
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Could Be the Love Story Bollywood Has Been Waiting For
- Ekta Kapoor Becomes Mother to a Baby Boy Via Surrogacy
- Apple says Facebook App Which Offered Users $20 For Access to Phone Data, Violated App Store Policies
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results