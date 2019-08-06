Jio Effect: BSNL Pulls Down Unlimited Voice Calling From All Prepaid Packs

BSNL has been introducing new plans and offers to stay in the telecom game, but the state-owned telecom provider seems to have taken a step back. To compete with the likes of Jio and Airtel, the company had introduced plans with unlimited voice calling for its customers. According to a report, the unlimited calling offer is no longer valid the company has now imposed a time limit for the free voice calls.

It is being reported that subscribers who had opted for prepaid plans offering unlimited voice calling will now be able to make free calls of up to 250 minutes or about 4 hours per day. Customers would have to pay the regular rates if they go beyond the mentioned time. Like data packages, this time limit will be counted till midnight and will be renewed the next day. This might not be good news, but honestly four hours of free calling should be enough for most customers.

This development comes at a time when the telecom operator is having a tough time maintaining staff and their salaries. Recently it was reported that BSNL along with MTNL had failed to clear salaries of their 1.98 lakh employees for the month of July. Just last week the company had revised its Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan and started offering 1.5GB data daily instead of just 1GB data. The plan also included 100 SMS messages per day as well as unlimited voice calling benefits.

