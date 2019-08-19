Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 1,098 Prepaid Plan to Offer 375GB Data With 75 Days Validity

Telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly made amendments to its Rs 1,098 ‘Unlimited’ prepaid plan. The plan is now offering a validity of 75 days, a drop from its previous validity of 84 days. The company used to offer unlimited data with the plan but it has now introduced a data cap where users get 375GB valid for the above mentioned time period. After exhausting the data, speeds will be dropped to 40Kbps.

It is noteworthy that the company is still calling this as an unlimited data plan, however the revised plan is already live on BSNL’s website and is applicable for select circles. Post the revision, apart from the data limit and validity, the plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and PRBT (personal ring-back tone) service as well. After

Earlier this month the telco had removed unlimited calling offers from all of its prepaid plans. It was reported that subscribers who had opted for prepaid plans offering unlimited voice calling can now make free calls of up to 250 minutes or about 4 hours per day. Customers will be charged regular rates (Re 1 paisa per second) if they go beyond the mentioned time.

BSNL along with MTNL has been in turmoil as it has failed to clear salaries of their 1.98 lakh employees for the month of July. A few weeks ago the company had revised its Rs 151 prepaid recharge plan and started offering 1.5GB data daily instead of just 1GB data. The plan also included 100 SMS messages per day as well as unlimited voice calling benefits.

