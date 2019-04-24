Jio Effect: BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 And Rs 395 Prepaid Data Vouchers With up to 25 Times More Data

Starting today, BSNL will be offering more data with Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 data vouchers. To start things, the Rs 35 STV data voucher which previously offered only 200MB of data will now provide users with 5GB of data for up to 5 days. The state-run operator is now giving its prepaid users a chance to avail 25 times the data it used to provide for the same duration of 5 days. The next plan STV53 for Rs. 53 is now offering 8GB data instead of 250MB data for 21 days. However, the validity has been decreased as this plan is only available for 14 days now.Lastly, we have the Rs 395 prepaid recharge voucher, which offers unlimited calling benefits, and national roaming in circles where BSNL has its presence. This means the benefits won’t be applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles. The plan also includes a daily FUP of 2GB data, after which the speed will be throttled down to 80Kbps.Additionally, BSNL has introduced a new prepaid recharge for users who are migrating from a different plan, and for those who are looking for validity extension. The subscribers of any prepaid plan of BSNL will be able to recharge using this plan to extend the plan of their validity by 180 days. When the consumers recharge with this plan, they will extend the validity or the expiration date by six months, and in this period, they will get access to free local, STD and roaming calls. However, these calls will exempt the Mumbai and Delhi circle.Vodafone also offers similar paln for Rs 597, under Rs 597 plan, Vodafone is offering unlimited calling, with 10 GB 3G/4G data and 100 SMSes per day. The plan is valid for 112 days. However, for new feature phones, the plan is valid for a period of 168 days.