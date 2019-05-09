Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 47, Rs 198 Prepaid Recharge Plans to Offer More Data

In a move to offer more data to its customers, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has reportedly revised two of its prepaid special tariff vouchers (STVs). This step is taken to stay in the competition with other telecom operators in mind. Rs 47 and Rs 198 prepaid plans have been revised to provide more data to BSNL subscribers throughout India, except Delhi and Mumbai circle.

The STV Rs 198 BSNL prepaid plan, which used to offer 1.5GB of data per day for a validity of 28 days, will now offer 2GB of data per day for a validity of 54 days. The Rs 198 STV plan has been revised to offer nearly double the validity and more than twice the data amount. The recharge plan used to offer 42GB of total data during the validity period will now offer 108GB of data.

The Rs 47 prepaid plan has also been revised now to provide data benefits. According to the revised plan, the Rs 47 STV plan will offer 1GB of data and unlimited local and STD calls for a validity of 9 days. The plan used to come with unlimited local and STD calling but did not offer any data benefits earlier. The earlier of the plan was 11 days, which is now reduced to 9 days.

It is to be noted that these revisions are not applicable in Delhi and Mumbai circles. To keep up with the pace of other telecom operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, BSNL has also removed 5 prepaid STV plans last week. In addition, BSNL also extended its Bumper Offer benefit for prepaid subscribers. The deadline for BSNL’s Bumper Offer, which gives prepaid pack users additional 2.21GB of per day, is extended till June 30.