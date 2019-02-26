Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 666 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers Unlimited Voice Calling, 1.5GB Data Per Day And More

Dubbed as the 'Sixer 666', the Rs 666 prepaid plan was launched by BSNL in June 2017. It came after the state-owned telecom operator had introduced Rs 333 and Rs 444 prepaid plans. Initially, the validity of this plan was 60 days. The original BSNL offer provided 2GB data per day under this plan but it was reduced to 1.5GB data per day last year. Now, BSNL offers unlimited voice calling benefits and 1.5GB data per day for 122 days under its revised Rs 666 prepaid plan.Among other benefits, the revised Rs. 666 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any circle, except Delhi and Mumbai. It also offers 100 SMS messages per day. Further, there are 1.5GB daily data benefits. The BSNL Rs. 666 prepaid recharge plan is also part of the Additional Data offer from the state-owned telco under which the telecom operator is offering an additional 2.2GB of daily high-speed data for the whole validity period.Additionally, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.