Jio Effect: BSNL Revises Rs 98 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data, Eros Now Subscription
The Rs. 98 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was previously offering 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. The plan was launched under the operator's 'Data Tsunami' offer.
BSNL has modified its Rs 98 prepaid plan to offer 2GB data per day instead of 1.5GB data daily. The Rs 98 Data STV now comes with Eros Now subscription for 28 days. At the moment, the telco is providing Eros Now subscription with only the newly launched Rs 78 prepaid plan, and now, it has added the Rs 98 plan to the list. To recall, the Rs. 98 BSNL prepaid recharge plan was previously offering 1.5GB data per day for 26 days. The plan was launched under the operator's 'Data Tsunami' offer.
The validity of the BSNL Rs. 98 prepaid mobile recharge plan has now been reduced to 24 days. It is worth mentioning that while the data-only plan earlier offered 39GB of total high-speed data while after the revision, it comes with 48GB of data.
Additionally, ahead of Jio GigaFiber launch, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has now revised all of its FTTH Broadband plans to offer more data. BSNL’s FTTH plans, priced at Rs 777, Rs 1,277, Rs 3,999, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, have all been revised to offer daily data benefit. The company is now offering up to 170GB of data per day with speeds of up to 100Mbps.
