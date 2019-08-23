Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1199 Plan Bundles Unlimited Broadband And Three Postpaid SIMs

After months and months of neck and neck battles between Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL in the postpaid and prepaid mobile space, the focus has now shifted to the home broadband products. BSNL has announced a new plan that is priced at Rs 1,199 per month, and this does bundle a lot of subscriptions within one bill plan. This comes just ahead of the commercial launch of the Reliance Jio Fiber home broadband services priced Rs 700 onwards per month, and will bundle a home phone, a TV connection, priority service for Jio mobile connections, subscriptions to streaming apps and more. Right now, BSNL is competing with the likes of Airtel Broadband which is bundling the Airtel Thanks value additions with its V-Fiber broadband plans. Then there is the upcoming Reliance Jio Fiber broadband, which is also expected to offer subscriptions to streaming apps, a landline phone and even a Full HD or 4K TV with annual subscription plans.

The BSNL BBG Combo ULD 1199 Family plan will cost Rs 1,199 per month. The broadband specifics of this plan are that users will get 30GB data at the speed of 10Mbps and then unlimited data at a speed of 2Mbps after that data limit is exhausted. This is certainly not for heavy users, but may just be adequate for most homes. BSNL is also bundling a wireline home phone with this plan, which will offer unlimited Local and STD calls. But the real value-add has to be the three bundled mobile SIM cards. On each of these three bundled SIM cards, there will be unlimited calling, which includes Local calls, STD calls and calls when on national roaming. There is also 1GB data per day on each of these SIMs, and once you exhaust 1GB on any given day, you can continue to use unlimited data at a reduced speed of 40 kbps for the rest of the day. In one bill of Rs 1,199 plus taxes per month, you will get a home broadband connection, a home phone and three postpaid mobile connections. Now that, whichever way you look at it, is a sweet deal. Except that heavy broadband users will probably find the 30GB data limit per month a tad less.

