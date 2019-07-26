Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:03 AM IST
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,001 Prepaid Plans With 270 Days Validity Launched
Both these plans offer unlimited voice calling along with other benefits with the validity of 270 days.
BSNL has introduced two new prepaid plans for its customers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. The first plan is the Rs 1,399 prepaid plan which offers unlimited voice calls to any network along with 1.5GB daily data and 50 SMS per day. Free voice calling will not be applicable when roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. The plan comes with a validity of 270 days, making it a long-term plan. Notably, this plan is available for a limited promotional period of 90 days starting from July 25.

The second plan is a bit similar to the above but focuses more on offering better value to customers in terms of voice calling. The plan is cheaper as well priced at Rs 1,001, and offers unlimited voice calling barring roaming in Delhi and Mumbai. Customers also get 9GB of data which will be available throughout the validity of the plan for 270 days. You also get bundled 750 SMS, again valid for the entire period of the plan. This plan also can only be availed during the promotional period of 90 days with effect from July 25.

As of now, both these plans are available only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles introduced on the occasion of Bonalu festival. There is no confirmation if these plans will be offered in other circles.

