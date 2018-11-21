English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
BSNL has extended the validity of the ‘Bumper offer’ till January 31, 2019 and now provides additional 2.1GB data as opposed to 2.2GB data offered earlier.
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day
Loading...
BSNL announced Bumper offer for its prepaid customers in September this year in which BSNL offered additional 2.2GB of data on top of their data plans. The offer was valid until September 14 but the company extended the offer till November 14, 2018. Again after receiving a positive response, the telecom company has decided to extend the offer further. BSNL has extended the validity of the ‘Bumper offer’ till January 31, 2019 and it now ships with 2.1GB daily instead of the earlier 2.2GB daily data benefit.
Meanwhile, Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.
Recently BSNL introduced a new annual plan of Rs 1,097, under which users will get a total of 25GB data, for a validity period of 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calling benefit, but again, you can make voice calls to numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. This new plan has been launched in Kolkata circle and it will be valid until January 6, 2019.
Meanwhile, Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.
Recently BSNL introduced a new annual plan of Rs 1,097, under which users will get a total of 25GB data, for a validity period of 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calling benefit, but again, you can make voice calls to numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. This new plan has been launched in Kolkata circle and it will be valid until January 6, 2019.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Deepika Padukone, Canadian Family's Snow Woman Bride is Internet's New Favourite
- Teen Driver Sophia Floersch Vows to Race Again After Surviving Horror Crash
- He Makes Me Feel I’m Home: Deepika Padukone Told Raveena Tandon about Ranveer Singh
- Ranbir Kapoor Accompanying Alia Bhatt to a Doctor Will Give You Major Relationship Goals
- Bigg Boss 12: Dipika Kakar's Husband & Shrishty Rode's Fiancé Get Into Social Media Brawl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...