Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 1699 Prepaid Plan With One Year Validity Now Offers 4.21GB Data Per Day

BSNL announced Bumper offer for its prepaid customers in September this year in which BSNL offered additional 2.2GB of data on top of their data plans. The offer was valid until September 14 but the company extended the offer till November 14, 2018. Again after receiving a positive response, the telecom company has decided to extend the offer further. BSNL has extended the validity of the ‘Bumper offer’ till January 31, 2019 and it now ships with 2.1GB daily instead of the earlier 2.2GB daily data benefit.Meanwhile, Jio Rs 1,699 prepaid plan provides 1.5GB of 4G data every day which takes the overall data benefit for 547.5GB. Jio users recharging with this plan can also enjoy unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day for the same validity period.Recently BSNL introduced a new annual plan of Rs 1,097, under which users will get a total of 25GB data, for a validity period of 365 days. The plan also comes bundled with unlimited voice calling benefit, but again, you can make voice calls to numbers located in Mumbai and Delhi circles. This new plan has been launched in Kolkata circle and it will be valid until January 6, 2019.