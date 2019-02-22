English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 1GB Daily Data Benefits With Extended Validity
The BSNL Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls for the whole validity period without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day.
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Revised to Offer 1GB Daily Data Benefits With More Validity
BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.
As reported by TelecomTalk, the BSNL Rs 349 plan listing on telco’s Calcutta and UP East websites confirm the revision. The BSNL Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited local and STD calls for the whole validity period without any FUP limit and 100 SMS per day. However, the unlimited calling benefit is not applicable calls being made in Delhi and Mumbai as BSNL doesn’t operate in these circles.
BSNL was previously offering 1GB daily data benefits and unlimited voice calls under the Rs. 349 plan for 54 days. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages per day for 70 days through its Rs. 349 recharge plan
