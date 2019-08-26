Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 399 and Above Annual Broadband Plans Get Free Amazon Prime Subscription

BSNL seems to be preparing to take on Reliance Jio post the Annual General Meeting announcement around Jio Fiber. Reports indicate that the state-owned telecom operator has announced that users planning to opt for the annual BSNL broadband plans will get free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999. This will be applicable for plans priced at Rs 399 and above. The Amazon Prime subscription offers access to Prime Video service, Amazon Prime shopping, Amazon Music and more.

It is confirmed that the free Amazon Prime subscription offer will be available in all circles and additionally BSNL will also offer 25 percent cashback on some of the annual broadband plans.

A few days back Airtel announced an update to its V-Fiber home broadband plans, in an attempt to simplify the options available to new and existing users. Additionally, Airtel Thanks benefits will also be provided with these broadband plans. At present, the Airtel Broadband plans are priced upwards of Rs 799. The Basic plan is priced at Rs 799 per month and includes 100GB internet per month with speeds up to 40Mbps as well as a bundled landline telephone with unlimited local and STD calls. At the moment, Airtel is offering 200GB bonus data for a period of 6 months—this will be in addition to the 100GB data that is bundled with the plan as standard. The Airtel Thanks benefit that is bundled with this broadband plan includes the subscription to Airtel TV Premium, which has since been revamped to Airtel Xstream.

