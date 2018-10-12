Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 525 Postpaid Plan Revised to Offer 80GB Data

BSNL just revised its Rs. 525 postpaid plan. The revised plan provides a user 80GB of 2G/3G data along with data carry forward option of up to 200GB. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network within India and the calls will not be charged to numbers even in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also comes with 100 free SMS per day. The big USP is that this plan reportedly offers the data carry forward functionality allowing users to carry forward unused data to the next billing cycle. It is said that BSNL will charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the users who are looking for local and STD services and Rs. 2,000 for those who are looking for local, STD and ISD services. While Reliance Jio’s new Rs 525 postpaid plan is currently available in the Kolkata region only.To recall, BSNL recently announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership. BSNL and Amazon have partnered together to offer one year of Amazon Prime, which is currently available for subscription at Rs 999.