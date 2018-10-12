English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 525 Postpaid Plan Revised to Offer 80GB Data
It is said that BSNL will charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the users who are looking for local and STD services and Rs. 2,000 for those who are looking for local, STD and ISD services.
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 525 Postpaid Plan Revised to Offer 80GB Data
Loading...
BSNL just revised its Rs. 525 postpaid plan. The revised plan provides a user 80GB of 2G/3G data along with data carry forward option of up to 200GB. Users can also enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network within India and the calls will not be charged to numbers even in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plan also comes with 100 free SMS per day. The big USP is that this plan reportedly offers the data carry forward functionality allowing users to carry forward unused data to the next billing cycle. It is said that BSNL will charge a security deposit of Rs. 500 for the users who are looking for local and STD services and Rs. 2,000 for those who are looking for local, STD and ISD services. While Reliance Jio’s new Rs 525 postpaid plan is currently available in the Kolkata region only.
To recall, BSNL recently announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership. BSNL and Amazon have partnered together to offer one year of Amazon Prime, which is currently available for subscription at Rs 999.
To recall, BSNL recently announced a partnership with Amazon India to offer free Amazon Prime Video subscription to BSNL customers for one year. As a part of the new offer, BSNL subscribers across India with postpaid plans worth Rs. 399 or more and broadband landline plans worth Rs. 745 or more can avail one year of Amazon Prime membership. BSNL and Amazon have partnered together to offer one year of Amazon Prime, which is currently available for subscription at Rs 999.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 & Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Review
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Bigg Boss 12: Why has Karanvir Bohra Suddenly Become Everyone’s Target?
- Shashi Tharoor Accepts Defeat After Kids Pronounce 'Floccinaucinihilipilification' With Ease
- Fan Breaks Security Cordon to Take Selfie With Virat Kohli During Hyderabad Test
- EXCLUSIVE | Back in a 'Good Space', Yuvraj Singh Eager for One Final Shot At 2019 World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...