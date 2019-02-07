English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL Rs 525, Rs 725 Revised Postpaid Plans to Offer Extra Data Benefits
Apart from offering extra data, BSNL is also bringing free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 as a part of the two postpaid plans.
Jio Effect: BSNL offering additional 2.2GB of Daily Data on Select Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plan Until April 30
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been announcing new plans to gauge more customers, and today the company has announced an update to two of its postpaid plans. The new Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans have been revised and now offer benefits over the double data schemes.
The BSNL Rs 525 postpaid plan offered 15GB of data, but now users get 40GB of data per billing cycle. Similarly, the BSNL Rs 725 postpaid plan now offers 50GB of monthly data along with benefits including unlimited local and STD calls and 100 SMS per day. Both of the postpaid plans also offer free one-year subscription to Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. Notably, there is no carry-forward feature available, something which other mobile operators are offering. The BSNL Rs 525 postpaid plan does however offer the carry forward facility, but only in the Kolkata circles, which means eventually it will be rolled out across the country sooner than later.
Recently BSNL announced that it is extending its Bumper Offer or Additional Data Offer which ships extra data benefit to the consumers. When the offer was launched, the Bumper Offer used to ship 2.2GB additional data over the daily data benefit which the subscribers had in their plan. The offer was then revised to offer 2.21GB additional benefit to the consumers, and now, BSNL is again back to offering 2.2GB daily data. Earlier, it was eligible for the subscribers of 11 prepaid plans offered by the telco and now two more plans with yearly validity have also been added to the list.
