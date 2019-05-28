Jio Effect: BSNL Slashes Price of Rs 899 Prepaid Plan, Offers 5GB Data and Unlimited Calls

BSNL is offering a promotional discount on its half-yearly Rs 899 prepaid plan during Ramazan for select circles.The state-owned telecom operator has slashed the plan price by Rs 113. The new Rs 786 plan will be valid during Ramazan, until Eid-ul-Fitr in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. At the same time, the telecom operator also introduced a dial-in service number— *121# — to allow customers to check out BSNL My Offers. BSNL retailers/ recharge partners can also dial *121*BSNLnumber# to check offers for their customers.The 899 plan was launched by the company in January this year and provides unlimited voice calls, 5GB data, 1000 free SMSs and other benefits including free personalized Ring Back Tone (PRBT) with unlimited song change option.Recently, BSNL also revised two of its special tariff voucher (STV) plans priced at Rs 47 and Rs 198. The Rs 47 STV came with a validity of 11 days and offered unlimited local and STD calls to all circles except Mumbai and Delhi. After revision, the STV will offer same unlimited local and STD calls besides 1GB data for the entire validity period. The Rs 198 STV, which previously offered 1.5GB data per day along with PRBT and came with a validity of 28 days, now comes with nearly double the validity of 54 days and daily data benefit of 2GB data per day.BSNL is competing with Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to not only retain existing prepaid and postpaid mobile users, but also attract new users or entice people to switch, with new tariff options.