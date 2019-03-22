Jio Effect: BSNL VoLTE Service Now Available In Select Circles

BSNL has started to offer VoLTE services in some of its circles. To spread the word about its newly launched 4G service, BSNL had started providing free data to the subscribers who were updating to BSNL 4G SIM. BSNL had announced back in January, that subscribers in Chennai circle who are upgrading to 4G SIM would get free bonus data. Starting with Gujarat telecom circle. Up next, it’s expected to be available in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. BSNL 4G VoLTS service is now available in Gandhidham and Anjar, and will soon be available across Gujarat circle.Airtel has started providing VoLTE service in national roaming, means Airtel VoLTE enabled users can now make experience HD voice calls even while roaming. Initially, the service was launched, it was limited to a few circles, but throughout the last 18 months, Airtel has expanded the service to 21 telecom circles.Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.