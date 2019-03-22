English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: BSNL VoLTE Service Now Available In Select Circles
Starting with Gujarat telecom circle. Up next, it’s expected to be available in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.
Jio Effect: BSNL VoLTE Service Now Available In Select Circles (photo for representation)
Loading...
BSNL has started to offer VoLTE services in some of its circles. To spread the word about its newly launched 4G service, BSNL had started providing free data to the subscribers who were updating to BSNL 4G SIM. BSNL had announced back in January, that subscribers in Chennai circle who are upgrading to 4G SIM would get free bonus data. Starting with Gujarat telecom circle. Up next, it’s expected to be available in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. BSNL 4G VoLTS service is now available in Gandhidham and Anjar, and will soon be available across Gujarat circle.
Airtel has started providing VoLTE service in national roaming, means Airtel VoLTE enabled users can now make experience HD voice calls even while roaming. Initially, the service was launched, it was limited to a few circles, but throughout the last 18 months, Airtel has expanded the service to 21 telecom circles.
Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.
To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.
Airtel has started providing VoLTE service in national roaming, means Airtel VoLTE enabled users can now make experience HD voice calls even while roaming. Initially, the service was launched, it was limited to a few circles, but throughout the last 18 months, Airtel has expanded the service to 21 telecom circles.
Recently, BSNL has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 349. The plan now comes with more validity from its day of recharge. BSNL now offers 64 days of validity. Previously, the BSNL Rs 349 plan offered 54 days of validity. Alongside the validity revision, BSNL also confirmed that the Rs 349 plan now ships with 3.2GB daily data as part of the company’s Additional Data offer.
To recall, BSNL has discontinued Rs 549, Rs 561, Rs 2,798, Rs 3,998, and Rs 4,498 recharges across the country. The recharges were offering subscribers up to 2GB data per day with a maximum validity of 365 days. BSNL terminated Rs 549 prepaid plan, which is also the cheapest long-validity plan from the operator. The plan came 2GB of data per day along with free PRBT and it comes with a validity of 60 days. The second plan is COMBO 561 STV that offered 1GB of data per day with free PRBT and came with a validity of 80 days.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
-
Wednesday 13 March , 2019
Vivo V15 Pro Review
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Wednesday 13 March , 2019 Vivo V15 Pro Review
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL
- Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Plays a Fearless Warrior with Remarkable Zeal
- Leviosa x Lumos: Scientists Have Found a Way To Levitate Objects Using Light
- England, India Favourites but Competition in World Cup Will be Tight: McGrath
- At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantly When Asked If He'd Join Politics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results