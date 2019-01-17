Jio Effect: BSNL’s Revises Rs 399 Plan, Now Offers 3.21GB Daily Data For 74 Days

In order to counter Jio’s Rs. 399 plan, state-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revamped its Rs. 399 plan to offer 3.21GB of data per day. The Rs 399 prepaid plan from BSNL is valid across the country and it usually comes with 1GB data per day for 74 days. However, as part of the company’s additional data offer, the Rs 399 plan is currently shipping with 3.21GB data per day, which takes the overall data benefit to 237.54GB. However, do make a note that the data benefit can only be used on 2G/3G networks. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for the entire validity period. Earlier, the same plan used to offer 1GB data per day for 74 days.The Rs. 399 BSNL recharge plan was introduced last year in August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and now the Teleco giant has revised the plan with the addition to 237.54GB of 2G/3G data. The additional offerings of the plan are valid until January 31, 2019.Similar to the BSNL Rs 399 plan, Reliance Jio is also offering a prepaid plan of Rs 399 for its customers. The Jio plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 100 SMS per day. For the data benefit, the plan offers 1.5GB per day.