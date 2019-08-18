Jio Effect: Hathway 100Mbps Plan Priced at Rs 699, Play Box Android TV Box Available at Rs 899

At the recent Reliance India Limited 42nd AGM (Annual General Meeting), Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani revealed that the upcoming Jio Fiber broadband service will be rolling out from September 5 with prices starting from Rs 700 a month. Clearly, the announcement has hit hard as existing internet service providers are already pulling up their socks to tackle the upcoming competitor.

Hathway Broadband has announced a new 100Mbps plans in select cities. Priced at Rs 699 per month, customers get 100Mbps speeds with 1TB data FUP (Fair usage policy) beyond which speeds go down to 3Mbps. The plan is available for subscription only when you pay for at least three months, which brings the total cost to Rs 2,097.

The broadband player has also announced a limited-period offer for its Play Box Android TV streaming device. For Rs 899 customers can get the device along with free subscriptions to popular video streaming services worth Rs 2,500 which include Netflix, two months of Zee5 and YuppTV, and one year of Sun NXT. The Play Box is originally priced at Rs 2,999 and used to offer two months of Netflix subscription. This seems like a move to counter ACT Fibernet which recently launched its own streaming device called the ACT Stream TV 4K.

