Jio Effect: New Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 229

Alongside the data, users will get unlimited national calling, 100 SMS per day and access to the Vodafone Play package.

Updated:June 3, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Vodafone India, now part of the Vodafone-Idea Group in India, has introduced a new prepaid plan in the country. The plan is priced at Rs 229, and adds one more option in the crowded telecom space in India. According to data published on the company website, the new Rs 229 plan offers 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for 28 days, along with unlimited local, national and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day.

The plan is similar to what Vodafone India had recently introduced with the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.5GB of 4G/3G data everyday. alongside the other specified perks. Also included in these plans is access to the Vodafone Play suite, which offers live TV streaming, movies, music and more. The new plan comes in as Vodafone-Idea was reported to have made yet another significant loss during the last quarter, with its subscriber base being on constant decline ever since Jio entered the market.

It remains to be seen if there are any positive impacts of Vodafone's recent plans. The company has been offering services such as doorstep 4G SIM delivery to encourage more users to sign up for its service, but positive inroads into its subscriber debacle has been far and few. The Rs 229 plan, according to reports, will be available only in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Rajasthan for now.
