English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: New Vodafone Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers 2GB Data Per Day at Rs 229
Alongside the data, users will get unlimited national calling, 100 SMS per day and access to the Vodafone Play package.
Alongside the data, users will get unlimited national calling, 100 SMS per day and access to the Vodafone Play package.
Loading...
Vodafone India, now part of the Vodafone-Idea Group in India, has introduced a new prepaid plan in the country. The plan is priced at Rs 229, and adds one more option in the crowded telecom space in India. According to data published on the company website, the new Rs 229 plan offers 2GB of 4G/3G data per day for 28 days, along with unlimited local, national and roaming calls, and 100 SMS messages per day.
The plan is similar to what Vodafone India had recently introduced with the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.5GB of 4G/3G data everyday. alongside the other specified perks. Also included in these plans is access to the Vodafone Play suite, which offers live TV streaming, movies, music and more. The new plan comes in as Vodafone-Idea was reported to have made yet another significant loss during the last quarter, with its subscriber base being on constant decline ever since Jio entered the market.
It remains to be seen if there are any positive impacts of Vodafone's recent plans. The company has been offering services such as doorstep 4G SIM delivery to encourage more users to sign up for its service, but positive inroads into its subscriber debacle has been far and few. The Rs 229 plan, according to reports, will be available only in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Rajasthan for now.
The plan is similar to what Vodafone India had recently introduced with the Rs 199 plan, which offers 1.5GB of 4G/3G data everyday. alongside the other specified perks. Also included in these plans is access to the Vodafone Play suite, which offers live TV streaming, movies, music and more. The new plan comes in as Vodafone-Idea was reported to have made yet another significant loss during the last quarter, with its subscriber base being on constant decline ever since Jio entered the market.
It remains to be seen if there are any positive impacts of Vodafone's recent plans. The company has been offering services such as doorstep 4G SIM delivery to encourage more users to sign up for its service, but positive inroads into its subscriber debacle has been far and few. The Rs 229 plan, according to reports, will be available only in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Rajasthan for now.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- Priyanka Chopra Would Love to be Prime Minister of India, Wants Nick Jonas to Run for US President
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results