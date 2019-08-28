Take the pledge to vote

Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days

There is a second plan as well, that is priced at Rs 236 and has a validity of 84 days.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 28, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
Jio Effect: This BSNL Plan Costs Rs 96 And Offers 10GB Daily 4G Data For 28 Days
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced new data offers to woo its customers. The state-run telecom company has launched two new prepaid recharge vouchers that will provide 10GB of daily 4G data to the customers. In order to compete with Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and others, the company is introducing these 4G prepaid data plans to help users get 10GB daily data from and download purposes. There are two plans, one priced at Rs 96 with a validity of 28 days while the second one costs Rs 236 with a validity of 84 days. Incidentally, these recharge packs don't offer any calling benefits.

While both the plans, BSNL’s STV 96 and STV 236, offer the same 10GB 4G data per day, the validity period for both the plans is different. The Rs 96 STV plan comes with a validity of 28 days, providing users with a total of 280GB data to use in about a month. On the other hand, Rs 236 STV plan comes with a validity of 84 days. It is to be noted that the recharge voucher will only be available for a limited period. In addition, the Rs 96 and Rs 236 STV offer do not bundle with other benefits like calling or SMS.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
