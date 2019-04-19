English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Year
Vodafone has launched the Rs 999 plan only in select circles at the moment, but it’s expected to be available as open market plan very soon.
Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data, Unlimited Calling and 365 Days Validity
Vodafone has introduced new Rs 999 prepaid plan which bundles 12GB 4G/3G data for the entire validity period of 365 days. Additionally, the plan offers unlimited calling benefits for the whole year along with free roaming. Although subscribers should note that the plan does not ship any talk time benefit, lastly, this plan will also offer the subscribers 100SMS per day.
Vodafone has launched the Rs 999 plan only in select circles at the moment, but it’s expected to be available as open market plan very soon. Right now, Vodafone prepaid users in Punjab circle can recharge with this plan. Vodafone prepaid customers will also get access to Vodafone Play app for free.
To recall, Vodafone-Idea has come up with a Rs 154 plan with a validity of 6 months or 180 days. As per the official listing on the Vodafone.in site, the Rs. 154 recharge option comes as a plan voucher to offer a validity of 180 days. It provides 600 local on-net minutes for voice calling. This means prepaid Vodafone subscribers picking up the new recharge plan can spend 600 minutes of voice calling on local Vodafone connections from 12am to 6am. On the other hand, all the local and national call will cost 2.5 paise per second, while cellular data will be charged at four paise per 10KB. On the other hand, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 while national SMS will cost Rs 1.5 per SMS.
