Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 139 Prepaid Recharge With 5GB Data and Unlimited Voice Calling

Vodafone has launched a new prepaid plan for budget-minded users. The new plan is offered at a recharge of Rs 139 and is positioned between the Rs 129 prepaid plan and Rs 159 prepaid pack. The newly launched Rs 139 prepaid plan offers a user 5GB of data benefit and unlimited calling without any FUP limit for the same 28 days validity. Additionally, the plan enables free live TV viewing through the Vodafone Play app for the same duration. The Rs 139 prepaid plan has been made available in Delhi/NCR, UP East, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.Earlier Vodafone introduced Rs 129 plan which offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also offers 2,800 local and national SMS with a limit of 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 28 days. Talking about data benefits, the new Vodafone prepaid plan offers 1.5GB 3G / 4G data. This plan is available in Gujarat, Chennai and other key circles of Vodafone.Additionally, Vodafone also introduced Rs 159 recharge offers 28GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day for the validity of a month. The unlimited voice calling FUP is at 250 minutes per day, 1,000 minutes per week and 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period. The 28GB data benefit for 28 days amounts to 1GB per day.