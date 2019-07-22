Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 205 and Rs 225 Prepaid Recharge Plans - Here Are The Details
These two new recharge plans are perhaps good options for those who aren’t using mobile data a lot.
Even as the battles in the telecom space continue unabated, Vodafone has introduced two new prepaid recharge plans for its prepaid users. The first plan is priced at Rs 205 while the second is priced at Rs 225. This comes at a time when the competition is tough between Reliance Jio, Airtel as well as Vodafone Idea, with each operator attempting to retain existing customers as well as attract new subscribers.
The Rs 205 prepaid plan has a validity of 35 days, and includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. This also bundles 2GB of data for the entire duration of the validity. Vodafone is also bundling 600 free SMS with this recharge option. Subscribers will also get access to the Live TV and other media content on the Vodafone Play app.
The second recharge plan is priced at Rs 225 and this has a validity of 48 days. This includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. You will get 4GB of data for the total validity period and 600 free SMS. There will also be full access to the Vodafone Play app, that includes Live TV and other media streaming.
These two new recharge plans are perhaps good options for those who aren’t using mobile data a lot (perhaps because they are on Wi-Fi), but also need their prepaid connection more for voice calls. The slightly longer validity period should be a value add as well.
