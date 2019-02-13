Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces Rs 351 Recharge Plan With Unlimited Calling For 56 Days, But There is a Catch

Vodafone, the private telco has introduced the Vodafone Rs. 351 prepaid recharge plan which comes with 56 days of validity, unlimited voice calling and more. The Vodafone Rs. 351 prepaid recharge plan has been launched as the first recharge plan (FRC) for all new subscribers and it comes with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 56 days. Additionally, users will also get access to free Vodafone Play subscription. FRC is the first recharge that a user needs to get done after buying a new SIM. So this means that Vodafone's new Rs 351 plan is available only for new Vodafone users and not for the existing ones.Vodafone’s new Rs 351 plan prepaid recharge plan will join the existing family of Vodafone FRC plans of Rs 176, Rs 229, Rs 496 and Rs 555. Vodafone's Rs 176 prepaid recharge pack comes with 28 days validity, unlimited calling, 1 GB data benefit, and 100 SMS messages per day. Similarly, the Rs 229 prepaid recharge pack comes with unlimited calling, 1 GB data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 28 days. Vodafone also has a Rs 496 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited calling, 1.4 GB of daily data, and 100 SMS per day with a validity 84 days and 90 days respectively.Vodafone India had recently added a new prepaid recharge plan, which is priced at Rs 119 and has a validity of 28 days. The benefits include unlimited voice calling and 1GB of 4G data. Incidentally, Vodafone has not offered this as an option in all circles, and only select users in some circles will be able to recharge with the new Rs 119 prepaid recharge plan.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.