Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity
After launching a new Rs. 1,499 yearly prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone has now revised its Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid recharge plans to offer more daily data to its subscribers.
Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches 1.6 GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans With 84-Day Validity (File photo)
The Vodafone Rs. 209 and Rs. 479 prepaid recharge plans are now offering 1.6GB of daily high-speed data with up to 84 days of validity while the rest of the benefits remain the same for both the prepaid plans. The Vodafone Rs. 529 which also offers 1.5GB of daily data hasn’t been revised by the private telco. It must be noted that barring the additional 100MB data benefit, the Rs 199 and Rs 209 have similar offers – unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day with 28-day validity.
Additionally, Vodafone has recently launched a new prepaid plan of Rs 396 for its customers. The Rs 399 prepaid plan now offers 1GB data per day, down from the earlier 1.4GB daily data benefit. However, the telecom operator has now introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 396 with benefits of the earlier Rs 399 plan. The Rs 396 prepaid plan from Vodafone offers 1.4GB data per day for 69 days, which is pretty much similar to the older open market Rs 399 plan. Additionally, the prepaid customers on Vodafone will also get access to Vodafone Play app that offers movies, live TV, and more features. Customers will have to download the Vodafone Play app to access free live TV and more features.
To recall, a couple of weeks ago, telcos such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea revised the Rs 399 prepaid plan. The revised Rs 399 plan from Vodafone offers 1GB data per day, which is down from the older 1.4GB data per day benefit. The plan now offers benefits for 84 days to every prepaid customer.
